Property row: Man kills daughter-in-law

TIRUCHY: Man murdered his daughter in law over a property dispute and surrendered himself before the police in Kumbakonam on Tuesday.

Sources said, Shanmugavel (85), a resident from Patteeswaram and retired official from the education department had a dispute with his daughter in law Prema (40), wife of Shanmugavel’s elder son Rajesh Kanna. Prema was demanding share of family property and an angered Shanmugavel attacked her with sickle, killing her.

Subsequently, Shanmugavel surrendered himself before the Patteeswaram police.