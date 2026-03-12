Property issue: Brother kills BJP functionary

COIMBATORE: A BJP functionary was murdered by his brother over a property issue in Dharmapuri on Wednesday night.
According to police, the accused Satyanathan (37), hit his brother Samuthriyan (40), a local BJP functionary from Pappireddipatti, with an iron rod on his head following an argument over the issue.
Police said Samuthriyan had visited his brother's house, accompanied by his friends, when a quarrel broke out between them. Suddenly, the accused took an iron rod and hit him on his head. He collapsed and succumbed to injuries on the spot.
On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital.
The police arrested the accused, and further inquiries are underway.
Meanwhile, family members accused the police of inaction when Samuthriyan complained of a threat from his brother.
They claimed that if the police had acted on his complaint, the murder could have been prevented.