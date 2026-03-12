Property issue: Brother kills BJP functionary

According to police, the accused Satyanathan (37), hit his brother Samuthriyan (40), a local BJP functionary from Pappireddipatti, with an iron rod on his head following an argument over the issue.

Police said Samuthriyan had visited his brother's house, accompanied by his friends, when a quarrel broke out between them. Suddenly, the accused took an iron rod and hit him on his head. He collapsed and succumbed to injuries on the spot.