Proof of Raj Bhavan receiving MR Vijayabaskar ‘corruption’ case files released

CHENNAI: A day after the Raj Bhavan denied receiving any file seeking sanction to prosecute former AIADMK minister M R Vijayabaskar in corruption case, the state government on Friday unofficially 'released' proof of the Raj Bhavan receiving the files sent by it on May 15, 2023 to obtain governor's sanction for prosecuting M R Vijayabaskar.

According to an acknowledgement report 'leaked' by the state government sources, an officer named S Suresh at the Raj Bhavan has issued an acknowledgement in receipt of File No: AC/351/2021 from the state public department on May 15, 2023.

The acknowledgement report (copy available with DT Next) said, "Received a seal covered addressed to Anandrao Vishnu Patil, IAS, Principal Secretary to Governor, Raj Bhavan, Guindy, Chennai from the public department bearing file number AC/351/2021 dated 15.05.2023."

The acknowledgement has come to light a day after state law minister S Reghupathy issued a clarification statement claiming that the Raj Bhavan has issued an acknowledgement on receipt of the original files containing authorised full investigation report of DVAC and its recommendation to prosecute M R Vijayabaskar.

Another acknowledgment dated September 12, 2022 also confirmed the receipt of a sealed cover bearing file number AC/454/2021 dated September 12, 2022. The September 12 dated file pertains to request of sanction from the State to prosecute another former AIADMK minister K C Veeramani.

While the Raj Bhavan argued that it could not act on the Veeramani files for want of authorised full investigation report, the state law minister clarified that the September 12, 2022 dated file contained the original authorised full investigation report of the DVAC and its recommendation to prosecute former AIADMK minister K C Veeramani.

The two leaked acknowledgement reports have reportedly belied the claims of the Raj Bhavan that it neither received one file against M R Vijayabaskar nor received an authorised full investigation report against K C Veeramani.