12 April 2024
Promotion in co-ops must match qualification: Assn
Tamil Nadu Cooperative Society Officers Association

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Cooperative Society Officers Association on Thursday appealed to the state government to provide promotion based on their education qualification.

A meeting of the officers and employees union chaired by its general secretary Krishnakumar passed a resolution on quick implementation of the wage agreement.

The cooperative society officers demanded to withdraw the appointment of retired officers as deputy registrars and wanted the government to take up due promotion to the officers based on their educational qualifications, according to their seniority.

The officers also demanded the government to provide a free insurance scheme for drivers working in the department.

