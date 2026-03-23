Promote govt feats on social media: DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK IT wing has urged all its subordinate wings to intensify the party's election campaign across social media platforms ahead of the Assembly polls.
In a statement, IT wing secretary TRB Rajaa said that the cadre from the youth and women's wings are already engaged in promoting the achievements of the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.
He called upon other wings of the party to step up their efforts by collecting public opinion and feedback on government schemes and sharing them on social media.
"Along with the youth and women's wings, other wings should actively gather and present people's views on the government's performance," Rajaa said.
He suggested that the medical wing could collect feedback from healthcare professionals, while wings representing engineers, NRIs, farmers and sports persons should gather perspectives relevant to their respective sectors.
The IT wing emphasised that such targeted outreach through social media would help amplify the government's achievements and strengthen the party's campaign at the grassroots level.