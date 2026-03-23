Promote govt feats on social media: DMK

In a statement, IT wing secretary TRB Rajaa said that the cadre from the youth and women's wings are already engaged in promoting the achievements of the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.



He called upon other wings of the party to step up their efforts by collecting public opinion and feedback on government schemes and sharing them on social media.



"Along with the youth and women's wings, other wings should actively gather and present people's views on the government's performance," Rajaa said.