Promised prohibition but forgot, Seeman slams CM

TIRUCHY: The Chief Minister MK Stalin promised the people to ensure total prohibition during his election campaign but he failed to fulfil the promise and during his period more deaths take place due to consuming of spurious spirits, said the NTK chief Seeman in Thanjavur on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after hoisting a 65-feet high party flag, Seeman said, initially the deaths occurred due to consuming ethanol but now, the state government says that they died due to cyanide laced liquor consumption.

The Chief Minister MK Stalin when he was the leader of the Opposition party criticised the AIADMK government and promised total prohibition if DMK was voted to power.

But after coming to power, the DMK opened Tasmac outlets in every nook and corner and forgot the promise of total prohibition, he said.

“Since the price of liquor is high in Tasmac outlets, the people go in search of cheaper liquor risking their lives. Instead, the government can open toddy shops on par with the states like Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry”, Seeman said.

Meanwhile, Seeman condemned the incident that took place in Karur during IT raids. If the minister and his supporters have clear accounts, they should have allowed the officials freely. “This is an unprecedented incident and those who are involved in it should act responsibly,” he said.