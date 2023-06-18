Project STAR 3.0 to speed up registration dept services

MADURAI: Finding ways to develop and implement new strategies and ensure quicker delivery of services for the benefit of the public, the Registration Department is all set to implement ‘Project STAR 3.0’, an advanced version of the comprehensive online portal for document registration and marriage registration, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, the Minister said all Sub Registrar offices across Tamil Nadu have been computerised. With this online facility in all these offices, the needy were provided with tokens mentioning time after making online registration so as to avoid delay in the process of registration.

Further, he said those who want to get their documents registered have made it all in just a span of fifteen minutes.

All payments meant for the government as registration fees were made easy through online communication. Moreover, the Registration Department offices were also facilitated with a point-of-sale (POS) system for making payments of even Rs100. Therefore, the Minister said those who approach Registrar offices need not carry cash.

If anybody was found corrupt and demanded a bribe in exchange for discharging duty, for which officials are assigned, it could be taken to the attention of higher officials for stern action.

“Notice boards with Helpline numbers were displayed in all Registrar and Sub Registrar offices to lodge any such complaint for speedy action,” Moorthy said.