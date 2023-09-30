Project monitoring unit established in TN DOTE

CHENNAI: In a bid for transparent transaction, the Tamil Nadu government has set up a project monitoring unit in the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) to oversee the implementation of State and Central projects.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that in order to design, development and implementation of new e-governance systems of DOTE, the project monitoring panel was established in the office to constantly monitor state and central projects, students welfare schemes, announcements and to develop effective and collaborative working relationships with stakeholders.

Pointing out that at present there were several schemes from the State, which includes various student's scholarship programmes, financial assistance to government school students joining premier institutions and first generation graduate tuition fee concession, the official said "these schemes will be closely monitored by the unit and would send the report to the government on regular basis".

The official said the monitoring panel will also provide inputs about the possibilities of getting more students for the welfare scheme in the coming years so that suitable funds would be allocated for the welfare measures.

Stating that the main central scheme such as Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), which operates in mission mode for funding the state government universities and colleges to achieve the aims of equity, access and excellence, the DOTE official said "this centrally sponsored scheme will be monitored continuously as the funds should not be misused by the institutions".