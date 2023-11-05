Project launched to make dist eco-friendly

CHENGALPATTU: A review meeting chaired by the District Collector AR Nath in connection with the implementation of the “Blue Green-Chengalpet” project along with the Environment Foundation of India was held on Saturday.

Various conservation initiatives have been kickstarted by the Chengalpattu district administration in the past two years, focusing on restoration of lakes across the district, establishment of new forest projects and cleaning of beaches. The district administration has also partnered with the citizens to ensure a community-based model for a sustainable district and one such initiative is the Blue-Green project launched recently.

The project is considered as a flagship initiative starting from November 2023 and various projects will be implemented over the next one year under it. The project includes cleaning, establishment of boundary and construction of perimeter wall in Lower Katala Lake, second phase of rehabilitation in Venpakkam Lake aimed at increasing storage, dredging of Polambakkam Lake.