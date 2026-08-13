Prohibition for youth: Nagapattinam hamlet slaps drinking ban on bachelors

Vizhunthamavadi, the coastal hamlet near Kilvelur in Nagapattinam, has around 1,500 residents whose main livelihood is fishing. At a recent routine meeting, the functionaries of the fishermen panchayat and the village elders raised concerns about the growing nuisance caused by drunk men, particularly the youth.

They arrived at a bold decision of total prohibition, banning their unmarried young men from consuming alcohol in the village and penalising those who broke the rule.

A banner announcing the rules of consumption was soon erected at a public place, with a tagline ‘Mathuvai Oilippom, Makkalai Kaappom’ (ban alcohol and save people). The banner also said the effort was initiated for the safety and well-being of the youth.