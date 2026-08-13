Prohibition for youth: Nagapattinam hamlet slaps drinking ban on bachelors

TIRUCHY: A fishing hamlet in Nagapattinam has gone ahead and implemented what sections in the State have been murmuring for a while — total prohibition for bachelors and a fine of Rs 5,000 for violation. Married men can drink on condition that they will not cause any nuisance at home or outside, failing which they will have to pay up, too.
Vizhunthamavadi, the coastal hamlet near Kilvelur in Nagapattinam, has around 1,500 residents whose main livelihood is fishing. At a recent routine meeting, the functionaries of the fishermen panchayat and the village elders raised concerns about the growing nuisance caused by drunk men, particularly the youth.
They arrived at a bold decision of total prohibition, banning their unmarried young men from consuming alcohol in the village and penalising those who broke the rule.
A banner announcing the rules of consumption was soon erected at a public place, with a tagline ‘Mathuvai Oilippom, Makkalai Kaappom’ (ban alcohol and save people). The banner also said the effort was initiated for the safety and well-being of the youth.
The restriction has been relaxed for married men, who are allowed to drink but cannot create nuisance inside or outside their homes. “In case of complaints against them, they would also be imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. At the same time, those who promptly inform the village committee about ‘illegal’ alcohol consumption and/or nuisance, would be rewarded an incentive of Rs 2,000,” the banner reads.
“Around 10 days have passed since the public announcement, and we are already experiencing peace and calm,” says Rajendran, a panchayat member.
Women claim that life at home has become peaceful, as the men now focus more on work, fearing complaints by the womenfolk.