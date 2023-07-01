Programme launched to monitor health of pregnant women & newborn children

CHENNAI: With an aim to improve the nutritional status and overall health of pregnant and lactating mothers and infants in the State, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine under the state health department is launching a programme called - "First 1000 – Best Healthy Days" in Tamil Nadu.

Health minister Ma Subramanian announced the launch of the programme in Ranipet on Saturday. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles of Tamil Nadu R Gandhi, inaugurated the programme. It is being implemented in all the 23 Community Health Centers and 116 Primary Health Centres of 14 districts based on the poor maternal and child health indicators in the State.

The programme is aimed at healthy survival and growth of all the children during their first 1,000 days during pregnancy and up to the first 2 years. The beneficiaries include all the children born in two years who will be ensured adequate antenatal care, good nutrition during pregnancy and lactation, best early childhood development and proper weight gain upto 2 years.

The minister said that the programme will also focus on prevention and control of Anemia during pregnancy, improved weight gain of pregnant mother and infant and ensure immunization of all children upto 2 years. It will target about 37,200 children born in a year in Tamil Nadu and 74,400 in 2 years starting from last menstrual period of pregnant mothers from 01 July, 2022 till 31 October, 2024. This, children born to the above mothers between (approximately) 01 08 August, 2023 and 31 July, 2025 will be targetted until the the 2nd birthday of the children.

The scheme will reflect on reduction of Maternal Mortality Ratio and Infant Mortality Rate. It is also expected to present control of Anemia among antenatal mothers and treatment and reduction of low birth weight babies. This is also expected to bring improvement in immunization upto 2 years of child and improving investigation and early reductions of birth related complications. The beneficiaries will be monitored on block, district and state level.