TN govt to appoint professors in every district to help students avail education loans

Addressing reporters, the minister said that the decision was taken at a review meeting on higher education chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The CM had directed officials to ensure that all eligible students receive education loans without delay.

To streamline the process, the government will appoint a professor in every district to assist students in obtaining education loans. The professors, along with their teams, will interact with students, assess their requirements, coordinate with the district’s nodal bank and facilitate the sanction of loans.