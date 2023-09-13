Prof Sivakumaran of NIT-T honoured for contribution to engg education

TIRUCHY: The Institution of Engineers (India) on Tuesday awarded Engineer PVK Achan Memorial IEI TLC Legend Award to NIT, Tiruchy professor for his contribution to engineering education.

Dr N Sivakumaran, Professor, Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering and Head of the Department, Computer Support Group, NIT Tiruchy has contributed phenomenally to academic, research, industry institute collaborations, social outreach activities and significant contribution made towards the growth and development of IEI TLC.

The Award is in recognition of the yeomen services of individuals for IEI TLC and for the Engineering Fraternity. The award was presented by Balasubramanian, Chairman, IEI TLC along with Dr Kevin Ark Kumar, Hon. Secretary and Dr S Dharmalingam, National Council Member, IEI. On the eve of the celebration of “Royal Charter Day” on Tuesday, A Jothivelu Sub- Divisional Engineer, BSNL, delivered a technical lecture on “Drive Tests in Telecom and Long Term Evolution (LTE)”.