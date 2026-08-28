Procuring 17 pc moisture content paddy will lead to losses: Minister P Venkataramanan

"During the DMK regime, following the then Chief Minister's demand, a team from the Union government came, but it did not take any decision," he said.

Urging the TVK-led government to consider the issue, Chezhian said the new government should procure paddy with a moisture content of up to 17 per cent.

Replying to him, Minister Venkataramanan said that if the government procured paddy with more than 17 per cent moisture content, the rice recovery would be only 60 to 62 kg for every 100 kg of paddy.