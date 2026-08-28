Procuring 17 pc moisture content paddy will lead to losses: Minister P Venkataramanan

CHENNAI: The State government has been procuring paddy with below 17 per cent moisture content, said Food Minister P Venkataramanan. During Question Hour on Thursday, DMK MLA Govi Chezhiaan said that the government should procure paddy with a moisture content of more than 17 per cent.
"During the DMK regime, following the then Chief Minister's demand, a team from the Union government came, but it did not take any decision," he said.
Urging the TVK-led government to consider the issue, Chezhian said the new government should procure paddy with a moisture content of up to 17 per cent.
Replying to him, Minister Venkataramanan said that if the government procured paddy with more than 17 per cent moisture content, the rice recovery would be only 60 to 62 kg for every 100 kg of paddy.
"However, if paddy with below 17 per cent moisture content is procured, the rice recovery would be above 68 kg for every 100 kg of paddy. The government procures paddy with a moisture content of up to 17 per cent to avoid this loss," the Minister said.
He also said that around 13,161 metric tonnes of paddy were available in Civil Supplies godowns and that 361 Direct Procurement Centres were functioning across 10 Delta districts.