Procure paddy before monsoon, urges Premallatha

In a statement, the Vriddhachalam MLA said harvested paddy was lying along roadsides and in open spaces in several districts, including Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, as direct procurement had not been undertaken adequately.

With the onset of the monsoon, the exposed grain could get soaked, germinate or rot, she said. Premallatha also claimed that recent rains had completely damaged paddy crops in parts of Tiruvarur district and sought immediate compensation and relief for affected farmers.

She demanded temporary protective measures for stocks awaiting procurement and urged the government to ensure that farmers were paid without delay upon purchase of their produce.

"Protecting the livelihood of farmers and not disregarding their hard work is the government's primary responsibility," she said.

Premallatha said farmers who had invested their labour and money in cultivation were facing severe financial losses and urged the government to act on a war footing to prevent further damage.