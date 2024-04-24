Procession delayed as temple car wheel gets stuck twice in K'konam

TIRUCHY: Wheels of the Arulmigu Sarangapani temple car got stuck in a pit midway during the procession held as part of Chithirai Tiruvizha in Kumbakonam on Tuesday.

The Sarangapani temple is the third of the 108 Divyadesams and the Nalayiram Divya Prabadham, a collection of 4,000 Tamil divine verses, is said to have been composed here by 12 Alvars.

On Tuesday, as part of the Chithirai festival, the car procession was scheduled. The holy flag for the festival was hoisted on April 15.

As per the schedule of rituals for the annual festival, a 110-foot car in which Perumal along with Thayar gave darshan to the devotees was decorated and took out in a procession that commenced at 7.05 am.

Within a few minutes of the car procession, one of the wheels got stuck in a small pit, but was pulled out immediately with the help of earthmovers and the procession resumed.

However, around 10 am, the wheels again got stuck in a five-foot pit. This time the organisers had a tough time in pulling out the car from the pit, which was subsequently closed with blue metal and sand.

After a three-hour effort, the car was pulled out with the help of a crane and the procession resumed around 12.55 pm.

Meanwhile, two persons, Narayanan (23) and Prabakaran (20) of Kumbakonam, sustained injuries after the temple car hit a building. Both were rushed to Kumbakonam GH.

In the meantime, the devotees expressed that this was an unusual incident and appealed to the temple administration to perform a special parikara puja.