Probe sought into ‘suspicious’ death of Salem Mayor’s daughter-in-law

COIMBATORE: Salem Corporation Mayor A Ramachandran’s daughter-in-law died of sudden illness on Wednesday.

Police said Sudha was married to Sudarsun Babu, son of Mayor, 15 years ago and they have a 13-year-old daughter.

“She has been undergoing treatment for diabetes over the last few years. As her health deteriorated on Wednesday, the family members took her to a Primary Health Centre in Chinnakollapatty and then to Salem Government Hospital by 108 ambulance. The doctors then declared her to be dead,” police said.

Meanwhile, the parents and family members of Sudha raised suspicion in her death and sought a police probe. They alleged that she was not given due treatment for her illness. Police are yet to file any case and an inquiry has begun.