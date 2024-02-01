Begin typing your search...

Probe sought into ‘suspicious’ death of Salem Mayor’s daughter-in-law

The parents and family members of Sudha raised suspicion in her death and sought a police probe. They alleged that she was not given due treatment for her illness

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Jan 2024 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-31 23:00:16.0  )
Probe sought into ‘suspicious’ death of Salem Mayor’s daughter-in-law
X

Representative image

COIMBATORE: Salem Corporation Mayor A Ramachandran’s daughter-in-law died of sudden illness on Wednesday.

Police said Sudha was married to Sudarsun Babu, son of Mayor, 15 years ago and they have a 13-year-old daughter.

“She has been undergoing treatment for diabetes over the last few years. As her health deteriorated on Wednesday, the family members took her to a Primary Health Centre in Chinnakollapatty and then to Salem Government Hospital by 108 ambulance. The doctors then declared her to be dead,” police said.

Meanwhile, the parents and family members of Sudha raised suspicion in her death and sought a police probe. They alleged that she was not given due treatment for her illness. Police are yet to file any case and an inquiry has begun.

Salem Corporation MayorA RamachandranPolicediabetesSalem Government HospitalCoimbatore
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X