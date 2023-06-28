Probe on in Murasoli case: NCSC

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday made a submission before Justice Anita Sumanth that it has begun the inquiry into the panchami land complaint against Murasoli Trust and did not come to a conclusion on the issue.



The NCSC appeared before the Madras High Court on Tuesday and filed a counter affidavit. “Since the panchami land issue is related to the interest of the Scheduled Castes, the commission has conducted an investigation as per the rules and has not taken any decision,” said the NCSC. It has been informed that the court may issue an appropriate order as this case has been taken up, while the Constitutional commission, which has the power of the court of rights has conducted an investigation to protect the interests of the scheduled tribes, read the counter affidavit.



Tamil Nadu BJP secretary Srinivasan had lodged a complaint with the NCSC alleging that the Murasoli office in Kodambakkam, Chennai encroaches on panchami land. A case was filed in 2020 by the Murasoli Foundation seeking to cancel the notices which were sent by NCSC on November 14 and December 12, 2019, seeking explanation.

