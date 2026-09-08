Probe into Rs 4-crore plaint against Vijayabaskar begins, police tell Madras HC

In his petition, Dhana Vimal alleged that Vijayabaskar, then AIADMK Pudukkottai district secretary, contacted him on November 19, 2025, and asked him to arrange Rs 5 crore to show his financial capacity for election expenses.

Vijayabaskar promised to return the money after his candidature was announced.

He directed Dhana to hand over the money (Rs 4.5 crore) to contractor Sothuppalai Murugesan, which he did on March 11, 2026. After his candidature was announced, Vijayabaskar returned Rs 50 lakh, but the remaining Rs 4 crore was not returned, Dhana claimed.