Probe election motive behind Jana Nayagan leak, urges CPM

Speaking to reporters, the CPM leader said, "The film Jana Nayagan has been leaked online, raising several doubts. Police should conduct a proper inquiry into whether this was done for election purposes and take action. Edappadi K Palaniswami engaging in personal attacks during campaigning is condemnable."

On the winning prospects of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, he said, "There is a favourable situation for the Secular Progressive Alliance to achieve a major victory in the Assembly elections. This alliance will win in more constituencies compared to the previous election. The election manifestos released by DMK, CPM and allies address overall development of Tamil Nadu and provide solutions to people's issue