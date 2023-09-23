Probe begins on graft charges by Ooty govt college students

COIMBATORE: A probe by officials of the education department commenced into allegations by students of Government Arts College in Ooty that they were forced to pay bribes to shift courses after admission.

The students accused professors of demanding and receiving money ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 to permit them to shift to other departments after admission.

The affected students recently raised a complaint with screen shots of their payment to the Chief Minister’s complaint cell and officials of the education department seeking action.

Therefore, a team of officials led by Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education V Kalaiselvi visited the college on Friday and questioned the students, professors and principal for over 4 hours.