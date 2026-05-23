Proactive policing: 1250 criminals arrested in 3 days in TN; drugs worth Rs 1.4 crore seized

CHENNAI: As part of proactive policing, the State police rounded up several hundred criminal elements in the last three days for questioning, and arrested 844 of them.
The officials also seized more than 400 drug offenders and seized more than 267 kg of ganja and 2,476 tablets worth over Rs 1.4 crore, said an official statement from the office of the Director General of Police (DGP).
Proactive police action was being taken by the department against such offenders to decisively curb criminal activities and dismantle organised criminal networks to strengthen the public safety and law-and-order situation across the State, it added.
In the last three days, 15,349 rowdy elements (12,650 history sheeted and 2,699 non-history-sheeted) were checked. Following their sustained interrogation and verification, 3,246 rowdy elements were detained for further detailed verification and 844 of them were remanded, the official statement said.
Apart from rowdy elements, 419 drug offenders were also arrested in 294 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases across the State.
"This proactive police action forms part of the Tamil Nadu Police's relentless and sustained efforts to monitor, dismantle, and control the activities of rowdy elements, drug offenders, and organised criminal syndicates across the State, and will be an ongoing process," the statement added.