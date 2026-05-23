Proactive policing: 1250 criminals arrested in 3 days in TN; drugs worth Rs 1.4 crore seized

The officials also seized more than 400 drug offenders and seized more than 267 kg of ganja and 2,476 tablets worth over Rs 1.4 crore, said an official statement from the office of the Director General of Police (DGP).



Proactive police action was being taken by the department against such offenders to decisively curb criminal activities and dismantle organised criminal networks to strengthen the public safety and law-and-order situation across the State, it added.



In the last three days, 15,349 rowdy elements (12,650 history sheeted and 2,699 non-history-sheeted) were checked. Following their sustained interrogation and verification, 3,246 rowdy elements were detained for further detailed verification and 844 of them were remanded, the official statement said.