Proactive judge saved Veeramani case from TVK's burial bid: EPS

Addressing reporters at Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district, Palaniswami said the case against Veeramani was registered when the DMK was in power and claimed the TVK government had no role in his arrest.

According to Palaniswami, police had informed the Poso Special Court that they could not identify sufficient evidence in the case and sought its closure. However, the judge rejected the request and ordered further action, following which Veeramani was arrested, he said.

"The arrest was based on the court's order and not because of any action taken by the TVK government," Palaniswami said, alleging that the government was attempting to project the arrest as its own achievement.

Criticising Vijay's campaign speech, Palaniswami said, "During his election campaign speech, Vijay gave misinformation about the GEM Veeramani case for political gain. Once he acted in cinema; now he has started acting in real life too."