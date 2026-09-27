Proactive judge saved Veeramani case from TVK's burial bid: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday (September 26) accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of spreading misinformation about the Pocso case against granite businessman GEM Veeramani during his recent election campaign at Madurantakam, accusing the ruling government of acting only after the judge cracked the whip.
Addressing reporters at Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district, Palaniswami said the case against Veeramani was registered when the DMK was in power and claimed the TVK government had no role in his arrest.
According to Palaniswami, police had informed the Poso Special Court that they could not identify sufficient evidence in the case and sought its closure. However, the judge rejected the request and ordered further action, following which Veeramani was arrested, he said.
"The arrest was based on the court's order and not because of any action taken by the TVK government," Palaniswami said, alleging that the government was attempting to project the arrest as its own achievement.
Criticising Vijay's campaign speech, Palaniswami said, "During his election campaign speech, Vijay gave misinformation about the GEM Veeramani case for political gain. Once he acted in cinema; now he has started acting in real life too."
Palaniswami also alleged that 250 murder cases and 300 sexual harassment cases had been registered since the TVK government assumed office. He questioned what the Chief Minister would tell victims, including minor girls who had faced sexual abuse.
Palaniswami also played a video clip of Vijay's campaign in which he announced the TVK candidate for the Edappadi constituency. He said the video contradicted Minister Aadhav Arjuna's allegation that Palaniswami had attempted to buy the TVK candidate, and described the allegation as false.
He also displayed a photograph of Veeramani sharing the stage with TVK Minister Logesh Tamilselvan and Venkatramanan at a private event. Palaniswami said Tamilselvan had described Veeramani as a family friend and questioned whether that relationship had delayed the case for more than three months.
Palaniswami reiterated that Veeramani's arrest followed a court order and was not the result of action by the TVK government.