The assessment by investors at the second VETTRI Investment and Conversion Conclave, chaired by Chief Minister Vijay near Kovalam in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday, comes amid a political controversy over alleged leakage of confidential investment-related information from Guidance Tamil Nadu following the departure of some of its employees to Andhra Pradesh's investment promotion agency. While the allegations have fuelled a row between the two states, the investor feedback has brought the focus back to the pace of project facilitation and execution.

VR Senthilkumar, managing director, Chennai Radha Engineering Works (P) Limited, said the company had secured land in Thoothukudi within a week of submitting a fresh application for the proposed Rs 1,500-crore shipbuilding project, after technical issues delayed allotment despite an MoU signed during the previous DMK regime.