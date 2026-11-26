CHENNAI: Offering an endorsement of the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government amid Tamil Nadu's intensifying investment rivalry with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, industrialists have cited faster clearances, prompt land allotments and proactive administrative follow-up as signs of a more responsive business environment in the State.
The assessment by investors at the second VETTRI Investment and Conversion Conclave, chaired by Chief Minister Vijay near Kovalam in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday, comes amid a political controversy over alleged leakage of confidential investment-related information from Guidance Tamil Nadu following the departure of some of its employees to Andhra Pradesh's investment promotion agency. While the allegations have fuelled a row between the two states, the investor feedback has brought the focus back to the pace of project facilitation and execution.
VR Senthilkumar, managing director, Chennai Radha Engineering Works (P) Limited, said the company had secured land in Thoothukudi within a week of submitting a fresh application for the proposed Rs 1,500-crore shipbuilding project, after technical issues delayed allotment despite an MoU signed during the previous DMK regime.
"We will begin civil works next week, complete construction by March-end 2027 and commence production in April. The initial phase involves nearly Rs 100 crore and will generate around 100 jobs. Once fully operational, the project is expected to employ 1,500 people. We are also exploring international collaborations, including joint ventures with Japan," he told DT Next.
Joseph Stany, MD, Sanbrix Properties Private Limited, said the company was planning a 3-lakh-sq-ft premium commercial IT space in Kalapatti, Coimbatore, with the potential to generate 2,500 jobs.
"The 30-day clearance window, transparency, and quick approvals through Guidance TN have been encouraging. The follow-up has been good, and the support has helped us save costs. Environmental clearances, however, also need to be expedited," he said.
Major General (Retd) M Indrabalan, of Chettinad Aerospace Development Alliance, said the company had partnered with TIDCO to develop a drone corridor in Karaikudi, bringing together existing airstrips, testing and certification facilities, research and development infrastructure and large-scale manufacturing capabilities.
Ramraj Cotton founder KR Nagarajan said the company had invested Rs 500 crore and welcomed the Chief Minister's vision of taking the brand to international markets, describing the government's continued engagement and follow-up as supportive.
The conclave saw 78 MoUs involving proposed investments of Rs 58,214 crore and an estimated employment potential of 65,786.