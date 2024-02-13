Privilege notice against Guv Ravi under ‘my’ consideration: Speaker M Appavu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Tuesday informed the House that the privilege notice moved by Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai against State Governor RN Ravi was under 'his' consideration.

Responding to the point raised by Selvaperunthagai during the zero hour, Appavu said, "You gave me a notice. It is under my consideration."

Drawing the attention of the House during the zero hour to the act of the Raj Bhavan Monday,



Selvaperunthagai said, "You (Speaker) had spoken in a very dignified manner. However, you expunged the statement of the Governor as well as yours. However, an hour from then, the official handle of the State Raj Bhavan posted a video of the expunged portions of yesterday's Assembly proceedings on its official 'X' page. This is a case of breach of privilege. I gave a notice to you for breach of privilege by the Governor."

Around the same time last year, the Assembly Speaker received a privilege notice against a member of the Raj Bhavan staff for videographing inside the House on the day of the Governor's address.