Private school in Kattankulathur accused of holding classes during quarterly holidays

CHENNAI: The management of a private school in Kattankulathur has been accused of holding special classes for students of classes 9 to 12 during the ongoing quarterly holidays, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Following a complaint, the District Chief Education Officer has ordered the institution to send the students back home and warned that strict action will be taken against schools operating during the mid term break without government approval, the report added.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department had announced that all schools — government, aided and also private schools from elementary to higher secondary — will reopen on October 7 after a nine-day break from September 28, following the completion of the quarterly exams.

The extension of the mid term holidays from October 3 (Thursday) to 7 (Monday) was a demand put forth by teachers who had sought time to evaluate quarterly examination answer sheets and prepare results.