Private milk prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre in Tamil Nadu

Following the price hike by private players, many consumers have shifted to Aavin milk, which is currently priced about Rs 18 less per litre compared to private brands.

The price difference of Rs 10 per half litre has further boosted demand for Aavin products. As a result, several outlets are witnessing shortages, with stocks selling out soon after arrival.

Industry sources attribute the hike to reduced milk production in the State. Private dairies are reportedly procuring milk from farmers at higher prices, compelling them to revise retail rates.

Ponnusamy, State president of the Tamil Nadu Milk Agents Workers Welfare Association, said private companies had increased prices after raising procurement rates paid to dairy farmers.

He alleged that Aavin had not taken adequate measures to strengthen milk production, adding that output had declined even before the onset of summer and could worsen in the coming months.

He also urged private companies to increase the commission paid to milk agents in light of the price revision.