Private hospital told to cough up Rs 5 L for medical negligence in Chengalpattu

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Consumer Court on Monday directed a private hospital in district to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the complainant who lost his wife due to medical negligence in 2013. The petitioner Pazhani from Thirukazhukundram took his wife Geetha, who is a nurse, to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a check up in 2013.

The doctors did tests referred them to a private hospital for a review where the doctors found a cyst in Geetha’s uterus. Following this, the medical team operated on Geetha and removed the cyst on April 13, 2013 after which she was discharged after three days.

However, the very next day Geetha developed urinary complications and when she was taken to the hospital where she was operated, they asked Palani to shift her to another private hospital when she died on the way in the ambulance.

Following this, an infuriated Palani filed a case at the Consumer Court in 2019. When the case came up for hearing on Monday, the judge took into consideration several facts and directed the hospital to pay the compensation with the legal fees of Rs 25,000.