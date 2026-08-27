Private firm launches helicopter service from Madurai, can reach tourist spots in 30 minutes

MADURAI: Travelling from Madurai to popular tourist destinations and pilgrimage spots such as Kodaikanal, Rameswaram, and Tiruchendur will now take just about half an hour by helicopter, with a private company launching its service from the temple city on Wednesday (August 26).
VIL Aviation Private Limited started the ‘VIL Heli Station’, a South India Helicopter Operations Base, at Nagarathiram Angalammal Arts & Science College (NAAS) near Madurai.
The helicopter service will cater to travel, tourism, business visits, corporate needs and medical emergencies. “We will charge Rs 1.60 lakh per hour, with up to five passengers able to travel in the helicopter,” said Mohammed RS Hameed, director, VIL Aviation.
Bookings have already commenced. “A passenger needs to book 45 minutes in advance to avail of the service,” he said. “We are starting with one helicopter. If we receive more bookings, we will bring our other helicopters for the service,” said Hameed.
The flying time from Madurai to Tiruchendur is 20 minutes, Rameswaram 30 minutes, Coimbatore 30 minutes and Chennai 1.10 hours.
There will be no waiting charge for passengers. “Suppose a family books a trip to Kodaikanal, which is a 30-minute journey from Madurai. We will drop them at the destination and wait there. We will not charge for the waiting time,” he clarified.
Karumuttu Hari Thiagarajan, managing director of Thiagarajar Mills, Madurai; and N Jegatheesan, secretary and correspondent of NAAS College spoke during the launch ceremony.
Jegatheesan expressed confidence that the helicopter service would promote tourism in southern Tamil Nadu. “At a time when Madurai Airport has got international status, it is awaiting more flights to be operated from here. In this context, operating a helicopter service will help tourism,” he said.
“Already, a family has booked a trip to Kodaikanal. VIL Aviation will also soon introduce Madurai city tourism at an affordable price,” he added.
Hari Thiagarajan said a repair and maintenance centre would be opened at the operational base in Madurai, which would later provide employment opportunities for youngsters pursuing aviation courses.
NAAS College has entered into an MoU with the company, and steps will soon be initiated to provide a VIP lounge, passenger waiting area, cafeteria and other facilities at the heli station.
“At all 600 operational locations, we have identified helicopter landing base facilities either at existing helicopter bases, private schools, or through arrangements with private hotels or landowners,” said the Hameed, adding that the company has a Non-Scheduled Operator permit.
Madurai is the company’s third operational location in Tamil Nadu after Chennai and Coimbatore, he said.
The business community hailed the initiative as a significant step towards strengthening helicopter connectivity and regional aerial mobility in southern Tamil Nadu.