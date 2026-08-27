Private firm launches helicopter service from Madurai, can reach tourist spots in 30 minutes

VIL Aviation Private Limited started the ‘VIL Heli Station’, a South India Helicopter Operations Base, at Nagarathiram Angalammal Arts & Science College (NAAS) near Madurai.

The helicopter service will cater to travel, tourism, business visits, corporate needs and medical emergencies. “We will charge Rs 1.60 lakh per hour, with up to five passengers able to travel in the helicopter,” said Mohammed RS Hameed, director, VIL Aviation.

Bookings have already commenced. “A passenger needs to book 45 minutes in advance to avail of the service,” he said. “We are starting with one helicopter. If we receive more bookings, we will bring our other helicopters for the service,” said Hameed.

The flying time from Madurai to Tiruchendur is 20 minutes, Rameswaram 30 minutes, Coimbatore 30 minutes and Chennai 1.10 hours.