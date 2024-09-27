Private factory employee murdered in land sale dispute near Uthiramerur

CHENNAI: A private factory employee was hacked to death over a land sale dispute while traveling on a two-wheeler near Uthiramerur in Kanchipuram district, as per Daily Thanthi reports.

The deceased has been identified as Murugan (34), a resident of Ottanthangal village near Uthiramerur, who was working at a private factory in Thiruvannamalai district. It is believed that he was ambushed and killed by unidentified assailants while returning home on his two-wheeler after finishing work the previous night.

Authorities received information about a man, approximately 30 years old man was mysteriously found dead with multiple stabs on his head and body at Kattupakkam lakeside area near Uttaramerur in Kanchipuram district.

Uthiramerur police promptly arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and sent it to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police investigations revealed that Murugan had prior disputes with a man named Vijayan over the sale of land. Following the incident, Vijayan and his family have reportedly gone missing, prompting police to intensify their search for him.

Authorities are focusing on finding Vijayan to uncover the true motives behind the murder. This incident has caused significant unrest in the area.

Notably, Murugan is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter, highlighting the tragic impact of the violence. The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.