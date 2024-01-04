Private eye hospital opens in Tiruchy under govt’s Project Velicham initiative

TIRUCHY: Minister KN Nehru on Wednesday inaugurated the Maxivision super speciality eye hospital in Tiruchy as a part of the MoU signed by the hospital with the Tamil Nadu government under “Project Velicham.”

Maxivision eye hospitals, a chain of private eye care hospitals in India, with more than 48 hospitals across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala has come forward to provide eye care services in Tamil Nadu. The hospital had signed a MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu recently under ‘Project Velicham,’ and inaugurated its centres in Perambalur and Thanjavur a few months back. At present, it had opened one in Tiruchy, as a network in Tiruchy Cluster.

The newly established super specialty eye hospital in Tiruchy spans across 11,000 square feet with all the latest vision diagnostic equipment, and super specialty eye care surgical technologies, including advanced robotic technologies to treat cataract and refractive errors. The infrastructure spans to 4 state-of-the-art infection control operation theaters with modular HEPA filters, over 10 consultation rooms, diagnostic stations and a spacious optical store. The hospital is equipped with a team of super specialty doctors specialising in ophthalmology, with average experience of more than 25 years in eye care, providing a comprehensive range of eye care services.

The services include robotic laser cataract surgery, treatment for diabetic retinal eye diseases, LASIK and CLEAR lenticular procedures (like SMILE), interventions for Diabetic Retina, Advanced Surgical Retina, Cornea, Oculoplasty, Paediatric Eye Care, Glaucoma, and Oculoplasty. The hospital has an exclusive Myopia clinic and Dry Eye Clinics as well as specialised neonatal pediatric retina care.

Minister KN Nehru inaugurated the hospital in the presence of Dr GSK Velu, promoter and chairman of Maxivision, A Ganesan, Director, VS Sudheer, Group CEO and Dr Shibu Varkey, Regional Medical Director of Maxivision.