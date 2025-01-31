Private dairy companies in TN to hike milk and curd prices from Feb 1

CHENNAI: Private milk companies in the state will hike their milk prices by Rs 2 per litre and curd prices would be increased by Rs 5.

The revised prices would come to effect from Saturday, added a Maalaimalar report.

Several leading private dairy companies in Tamil Nadu, other than Chennai, had increased the prices of milk and curd from the starting of this month.

The price of Andhra based milk brand ‘Thirumala’, a private company engaged in milk sales from Chennai and southern districts, will increase the price of milk from Feb 1. Jersey, another private dairy company will raise its prices from Feb 3.

The private players have decided to hike the price per litre by Rs 2 and curd by Rs 5.

Accordingly, the price of full fat milk per 1 liter packet will increase from Rs 70 to Rs 72, the price of 500 ml packet from Rs 36 to Rs 37.

The price of 1 litre packet of standardized milk will increase from Rs 62 to Rs 64, the price of 500 ml packet from Rs 32 to Rs 33 and subsequently, the price of 1 liter packet of toned milk will increase from Rs 61 to Rs 62, and the price of 500 ml packet of milk will increase from Rs 27 to Rs 28.

Similarly, the price of a 1 kg packet of curd will increase from Rs 67 to Rs 72, and a 450 gram packet of yogurt will increase from Rs 33 to Rs 37.