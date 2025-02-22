Private college bus in Vellore catches fire; no casualties reported

CHENNAI: A private college bus parked near the institution in Katpadi caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

The bus, which had been parked on Friday for the weekend break, was due to resume services on Monday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the fire broke out at approximately 12 pm, and witnesses quickly alerted the fire department.

Firefighters from Katpadi fire station arrived at the scene and managed to control the flames after half an hour of effort.

Fortunately, as today was a holiday, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The bus, however, was completely damaged by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. The local police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.