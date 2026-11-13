Private club owners, allegedly backed by TVK members, harass Tasmac outlet staff; petitioner seeks police protection

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tiruchy Superintendent of Police to file a status report on a petition seeking police protection for a government Tasmac liquor outlet, which allegedly faces threats and harassment from the owners of a private recreation club, who are reportedly backed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) members.
The club members were also demanding money from the Tasmac outlet, according to the petitioner's counsel, A. Neelamegam.
Vinoth Kumar of Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchy, in his petition, stated that a government Tasmac liquor outlet was operating in a building he owns on Olaiyur Road in the Manikandam area of Tiruchy district. A private recreation club was also functioning a short distance away.
The petitioner's counsel alleged that former panchayat president Jancy Divya, former panchayat vice-president Neelamegam, and several others, who allegedly belonged to the TVK, had repeatedly created problems for the government liquor outlet by pelting stones at it and obstructing its functioning. The TVK supporters were acting in support of the club owners, he alleged.
He further submitted that they had threatened the petitioner and demanded Rs. 10 lakh from him.
Counsel Neelamegam stated that the Tasmac outlet was functioning in the petitioner's building after obtaining the necessary government approvals and in accordance with the law. However, the activities of the private club owners and their supporters posed a threat to the petitioner's life and the safety of the liquor outlet. He sought a direction to the police to provide adequate protection to ensure the outlet's uninterrupted functioning.
The petition came up for hearing before Justice Vijayakumar. The prosecution sought time to file a counter-affidavit on behalf of the police.
Following this, the judge directed the Tiruchy Superintendent of Police and the Manikandam Inspector of Police to file a status report on the allegations made in the petition and adjourned the case.