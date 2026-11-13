Private club owners, allegedly backed by TVK members, harass Tasmac outlet staff; petitioner seeks police protection

The club members were also demanding money from the Tasmac outlet, according to the petitioner's counsel, A. Neelamegam.

Vinoth Kumar of Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchy, in his petition, stated that a government Tasmac liquor outlet was operating in a building he owns on Olaiyur Road in the Manikandam area of Tiruchy district. A private recreation club was also functioning a short distance away.

The petitioner's counsel alleged that former panchayat president Jancy Divya, former panchayat vice-president Neelamegam, and several others, who allegedly belonged to the TVK, had repeatedly created problems for the government liquor outlet by pelting stones at it and obstructing its functioning. The TVK supporters were acting in support of the club owners, he alleged.