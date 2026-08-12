Private bus fares to increase in Tamil Nadu; operators petition government citing high diesel cost

“Private bus owners met me and sought permission to increase fares due to higher diesel prices. I told them that the matter would be taken up with the Chief Minister and officials,” he said.

Parthiban said he instructed officials to take stringent action against private buses that raised fares without approval.

Earlier, during a debate on the Revised Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the government to procure more buses.