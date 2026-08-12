Private bus fares to increase in Tamil Nadu; operators petition government citing high diesel cost

CHENNAI: Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban on Tuesday indicated that private bus fares could rise, saying operators had sought permission for a hike citing higher diesel prices.
“Private bus owners met me and sought permission to increase fares due to higher diesel prices. I told them that the matter would be taken up with the Chief Minister and officials,” he said.
Parthiban said he instructed officials to take stringent action against private buses that raised fares without approval.
Earlier, during a debate on the Revised Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the government to procure more buses.
Palaniswami said 16,500 new buses were purchased by State transport undertakings between 2011 and 2021 and stressed the need to replace ageing vehicles.
Responding to Palaniswami, Parthiban said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had instructed the department to procure AC buses to improve passenger comfort.
Palaniswami, however, said old buses were still being operated and claimed their lifespan had increased from three years under the AIADMK government to seven years under the DMK regime.
With around 20,000 buses operating daily, converting them into AC buses was not practical, he said.
“AC buses are not necessary. People will be happy if ordinary buses are replaced and maintained properly,” Palaniswami said.
Parthiban replied that converting buses into AC vehicles was feasible and assured the House that steps would be taken accordingly.