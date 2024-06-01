Private bus driver assaults TNSTC conductor in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A private bus driver assaulted a TNSTC conductor while boarding passengers in Thanjavur on Friday.

The passengers were boarding a private bus (TVM bus service) on Friday morning when a TNSTC bus from Karanthai depot went to the Thanjavur new bus stand.

On seeing the TNSTC bus, the passengers thronged the bus and started boarding it. Following this, the private bus driver Manimaran got down from the bus and attacked the TNSTC conductor Rajesh who fell after losing his balance.

Subsequently, the TNSTC bus driver stopped the bus in the middle of the road and filed a complaint with the Thanjavur East police station.

At the same time, the private bus driver halted the bus and left for the police station which resulted in a traffic jam and a few TNSTC bus crew gathered at the spot and staged a protest.

Soon, the police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic. The police also received the complaints of both the crew and investigations are on.