Private bus crew manhandle TNSTC conductor in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: A private bus crew manhandled a TNSTC conductor over boarding passengers in Thanjavur and the video went viral while a case was registered on Tuesday.

It is said, a private bus owned by TVM group and a TNSTC bus were proceeding to Thanjavur from Pattukkottai in a gap of half-an-hour and it is said, both buses were competing with each other in taking passengers and were on a high speed while the passengers were having a terrifying travel.

When both the buses reached Thombankudisai bus stop in Thanjavur, the private bus blocked the TNSTC bus and so the government bus could not move even after the passengers got down.

Subsequently, the TNSTC bus conductor Mariappan (47) who got down from the bus asked the private bus driver Manikandan (29) and the conductor Sasikumar (39) to give them a side to move the bus and this triggered an altercation between the TNSTC conductor and private bus crew and suddenly, the private bus driver Manikandan and the conductor Sasikumar started assaulting the TNSTC conductor.

On seeing this, the public and the passengers intervened among them and pacified them.

Based on the complaint by the TNSTC conductor Mariappan, a case was registered against the private bus crew and investigations are on.

Meanwhile, the video of the assault went viral in the region from Tuesday.