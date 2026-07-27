Private brands hike milk, curd prices; 2nd in 7 months

From Sunday, major dairy brands, including Tirumala, Srinivasa, Vallabha, Jersey, Heritage and Dodla, from neighbouring States rolled out fresh price revisions across Tamil Nadu.

The hike comes close on Arokya's Rs 4 per litre spike on July 9 and similar revisions implemented from July 21 by Tamil Nadu-based brands such as Amirthaa, Veda, Sun, Raj and Chakra — which effectively concludes that almost all leading private dairies have gone in for a price revision.

The Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers' Welfare Association attributed the hikes to an acute shortage of milk production in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states, which has intensified competition among private dairies for milk procurement. Companies have been raising procurement prices and offering additional incentives to farmers to secure supplies while citing higher raw material and operational costs to justify the retail price spikes.