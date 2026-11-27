CHENNAI: A private service provider is set to take charge of printing registered property deeds in Tamil Nadu, as the government moves to centralise the process and deliver documents to buyers by post.
The Registration Department has invited bids to select an agency to design, establish, operate and maintain a secure printing facility under its ‘Anywhere Registration’ initiative. The move shifts deed printing to an outsourced operation, while oversight remains with the department.
The agency will provide equipment and manpower, print documents on security paper, and handle enveloping, dispatch and tracking. The department will retain control over the paper, which the IG of Registration will procure from Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL).
After printing, documents will be handed over to India Post for delivery through Speed Post to buyers’ registered addresses. The delivery timeline is 48 hours for Chennai and neighbouring districts, with graded timelines for other areas.
The initiative complements presence-less registration, introduced in August for first sales of plots in approved layouts and flats in apartment projects. Though digitally signed deeds are available electronically, many buyers still prefer physical copies.
The tender, floated on Saturday, stipulates a three-year contract, extendable by two years.
The government order provides for data-security safeguards, staff background checks, audits and penalties for service-level failures. Printing and postal costs will be recovered through the registration fee structure.