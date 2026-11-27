The Registration Department has invited bids to select an agency to design, establish, operate and maintain a secure printing facility under its ‘Anywhere Registration’ initiative. The move shifts deed printing to an outsourced operation, while oversight remains with the department.

The agency will provide equipment and manpower, print documents on security paper, and handle enveloping, dispatch and tracking. The department will retain control over the paper, which the IG of Registration will procure from Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL).