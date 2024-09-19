Prison’s chief warden suspended over inmate’s video call in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A prison staff was suspended on Wednesday after an under-trial prisoner spoke to someone outside the Gobi district prison via video call.

Police said V Gowrishankar (25) from Rathinapuri was lodged in the prison on 23 July and had spoken to K Gowtham (30) from Kamarajapuram, Saravanampatti, through a video call.

In the call, Gowrishankar claimed he bribed chief warden Rajaram via ‘Google Pay’ to obtain such special services and that the warden takes care of him well.

After their video call went viral on social media, a team from the vigilance wing of the Prison Department from Chennai held an inquiry at the Gobichettipalayam prison.

Based on the inquiry report, the warden was placed under suspension. Mobile phones were seized from Gowtham while he was in prison last year for some offence.