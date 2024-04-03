Prisoner on parole gives cops a slip near Red Hills

CHENNAI: An undertrial prisoner from Madurai prison who was granted parole to attend the death rites of his father escaped from police custody on Monday evening at Padiyanallur near Red Hills.

The prisoner, A Parameshwaran (42) was arrested by the Madurai police in a ganja smuggling case and was lodged at the Central Prison, Madurai. He was granted a day’s parole by the Madurai bench of High Court to attend the 16th day ritual of his deceased father.

On Sunday, a police team led by Special SI R Deivendran of Madurai AR took Parameshwaran from Madurai to Chennai by bus. He was lodged at Puzhal prison on Sunday night and next day morning was taken to his father’s house at Jothi Nagar, Padiyanallur where the rituals were performed.

Around 4 pm, when Parameshwaran was with his relatives in the open ground set up as a dining area for the guests, a herd of cows caused commotion. Using the moment he gave police team a slip and fled the scene. The police team approached the Red Hills police station and lodged a complaint. Further investigations are on.