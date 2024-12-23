Prisoner makes hole in steel net, escapes from Tirupur district jail

COIMBATORE: A 24-year-old prisoner escaped from the district jail in Tirupur.

According to police, Surya, 24 from Bharathi Nagar in Thoothukudi was recently arrested for waylaying a Hindu Munnani functionary in Nallur police station limits and lodged in the district jail. His escape came to light on Sunday when he was found to be missing during the routine roll call.

A thorough check of the entire jail premises revealed that Surya made his way out by making a hole in the steel net in a corner of the prison. Tirupur North Police alerted all check posts and police stations to track him down. Following the incident, G Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy IGP, Prisons (Coimbatore range) inspected the prison and held inquiries.