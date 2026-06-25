Prisoner leave, temporary release part of human dignity, says Madras HC

"We must reaffirm that incarceration does not render the fundamental rights a parchment promise," the Court said. However, it clarified that if a prisoner is facing trial in any other case, the prison authorities may reject the leave application in limine (before the trial begins).

The Court noted that the 2011 Full Bench decision had never considered the question of whether leave could be granted to a prisoner whose appeal was pending. It further noted that the issue is presently pending before the Supreme Court, which is examining the feasibility of a "Pan-India" policy on the subject. Until the Supreme Court makes a decision, the Court held that the 2025 Full Bench ruling would continue to govern the grant of leave.