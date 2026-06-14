Prisoner jumps from Coimbatore hospital: 1 cop held, 3 suspended for aiding escape

The accused, Bheemudu Ajith Kumar, a native of Andhra Pradesh, is wanted in more than 40 cheating cases across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Police said Kumar allegedly orchestrated large-scale online vehicle sale scams, duping victims of several crores of rupees through fraudulent listings on digital platforms.

According to investigators, Kumar had previously escaped from police custody in Andhra Pradesh after securing admission to a government hospital by feigning illness. He was recently arrested in connection with a Rs 10 lakh cheating case filed by a Tirupur resident and was remanded to judicial custody. He was lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison last week.

Police said Kumar subsequently complained of health issues and was admitted to the prisoners' ward at CMCH for treatment. However, he managed to escape from the hospital after claiming that he needed to use the restroom.

"Special police teams were immediately formed to trace the accused. He was tracked down at Mecheri in Salem district while allegedly attempting to flee to Karnataka and was brought back to Coimbatore," a police officer said.