Prisoner escapes from police custody in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old prisoner escaped from police custody near Perundurai in Erode while being taken from Salem to Coimbatore Central Prison on Tuesday night.
Police said Naresh Kumar of Omalur in Salem was taken to Salem for questioning in connection with a criminal case. He was being escorted back to the prison in a police van.
Around midnight, as the van reached Madathupalayam Pirivu junction on the Coimbatore-Salem NH near Perundurai, Naresh requested that the vehicle be stopped so he could relieve himself. He was taken to a nearby wooded area. He seized the opportunity to flee into the darkness. Despite a chase by the two SSI’s, he managed to evade capture.
After an unsuccessful search of the area, the escorting officers alerted senior Salem police officials and the Perundurai police. Multiple police teams carried out an intensive search through the night, but Naresh Kumar remained untraceable.
Senior police officers have launched an inquiry into the escape. Departmental action is likely to be initiated against the cops for negligence in duty.