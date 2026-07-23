Prisoner escapes from police custody in Erode

Police said Naresh Kumar of Omalur in Salem was taken to Salem for questioning in connection with a criminal case. He was being escorted back to the prison in a police van.

Around midnight, as the van reached Madathupalayam Pirivu junction on the Coimbatore-Salem NH near Perundurai, Naresh requested that the vehicle be stopped so he could relieve himself. He was taken to a nearby wooded area. He seized the opportunity to flee into the darkness. Despite a chase by the two SSI’s, he managed to evade capture.