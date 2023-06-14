Prisoner collapses in Tiruchy jail; dies in hosp

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen inmate from Central prison here fell down unconscious and died after the treatment failed on Tuesday and the police are investigating.

It is said, Selvaraj (61), a resident from MGR Nagar in Pookkollai near Peravurani in Thanjavur was awarded life imprisonment for smuggling and selling drugs and later, he was lodged in the Central prison Tiruchy.

On Monday, Selvaraj swooned suddenly and soon, the other inmates rushed him to the prison hospital from where he was referred to the Tiruchy Government Hospital and was undergoing treatment for the illness due to aging.

However, he succumbed on Tuesday without responding to the treatment.

Based on the complaint by the prison official Shanmugasundaram, KK Nagar police registered a case and are investigating.