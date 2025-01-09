Prison made me realise body modification was a grave mistake, says Tiruchy tattoo artist who split tongue in viral video

CHENNAI: Popular Instagram-fame tattoo artist Hariharan (25) who was released on bail after being arrested for performing a tongue splitting surgery without medical supervision last year, said that body modification was a grave mistake which he realised only during his time in prison.

Speaking to Thanthi TV, the artist who runs a tattoo parlour in Tiruchy's Mela Chinthamani said, “It was a huge mistake to perform the surgery without doctors. I now understand the dangers involved in body modification and that it can even be life-threatening.”

Hariharan had undergone a tattoo process for his eyes to make them appear greenish blue and split his tongue in Mumbai. He also performed tongue splitting on his staff member Jayaraman and shared the video on social media drawing both awe and shock, and also the police to his parlour in December last year. The duo was arrested and Corporation officials sealed the parlour.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old dismissed rumours that he had taken obscene videos of women and also clarified he wasn't linked to a notorious gangster and that he had only made a tattoo on the man's face because the latter had asked him to.