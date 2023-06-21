Prison made 'Freedom' brand articles can be sold in TN Police Canteen

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government recently gave nod for sale of prison articles being manufactured by prison inmates under the brand name 'Freedom' to the Tamil Nadu Police Canteen.

Prison Bazaars have been established in all prisons with effect from December 8, 2013 onwards and various types of prison made articles such as police uniform items, confectionery, compost manures, bedsheets, towels readymade garments, cold pressing oil are being manufactured and sold at prison bazaar outlets located in prison complex and petrol bunk retail outlets.

"Presently prison made articles are being manufactured to a good standard and sold to the general public and at other sales outlets with marginal profit and the wages are being paid to prisoners for production of goods from the profit accrued from sales. Further, the sale of good quality police uniform items and other items at a price, less than that of price in the open market, will not only be beneficial to those uniformed personnel who purchase such products at Tamil Nadu Police Canteen but also to the prison inmates who are employed in production of such goods in prison bazaar," said a Government Order issued by Home (Prisons) department.

Therefore, the state government gave nod for sale of the prison made articles under the brand name 'Freedom' to the Tamil Nadu Police Canteen.