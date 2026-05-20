Prison inmates record 96.14 % pass in Class 10 board exam

Of the 363 inmates who appeared, exam centres were arranged inside prison campuses by the School Education Department.

Officials described education as a key rehabilitation measure, with elementary schools and vocational training programmes operating across prisons. Central Prisons in Cuddalore, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Palayamkottai recorded 100% pass rates. Among women’s facilities, all inmates passed in Chennai, Vellore, Madurai, and Coimbatore.