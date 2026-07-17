Prioritise education over freebies: VIT Chancellor Viswanathan

CHENNAI: VIT Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan has called for free education for all students, arguing that universal access to education would eliminate the need for many government welfare freebies by improving employment opportunities and reducing poverty.



Speaking at the orientation programme for students selected under VIT's STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students) scheme at the VIT campus in Vellore, Viswanathan said governments should prioritise education spending over distributing welfare benefits.