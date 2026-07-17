Prioritise education over freebies: VIT Chancellor Viswanathan

CHENNAI: VIT Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan has called for free education for all students, arguing that universal access to education would eliminate the need for many government welfare freebies by improving employment opportunities and reducing poverty.
Speaking at the orientation programme for students selected under VIT's STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students) scheme at the VIT campus in Vellore, Viswanathan said governments should prioritise education spending over distributing welfare benefits.
The scheme provides free higher education to meritorious students from government higher secondary schools.
Addressing the students after distributing admission letters and laptops, he said the STARS scheme, launched in 2008, has benefited 1,200 students so far, with VIT spending around Rs 103 crore on the initiative.
Viswanathan said India's Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education stands at 28 per cent, while Tamil Nadu leads the country with 47 per cent. He noted that although the Kothari Commission had recommended allocating 6 per cent of national revenue to education, government spending remains only around 3.5 to 4 per cent, forcing many families to bear heavy educational expenses.
He also highlighted that India spends only 266 US dollars per student on higher education, significantly lower than many developed countries and even below that of Bangladesh. Both the Centre and State governments, he said, should increase investment in education and extend financial support to students studying in private institutions.
Viswanathan also announced that the Universal Higher Education Trust (UHET) has provided Rs 14 crore in financial assistance to 11,000 students from Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts.
District Collector Leela Alex, HCL HR Head Prince Jayakumar and senior VIT officials attended the programme.